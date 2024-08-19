Sara Bay Financial Invests $203,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $9.06 on Monday, reaching $287.55. 5,158,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.71 and a 200 day moving average of $270.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

