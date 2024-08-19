Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $181.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.22.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $133.46 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

