Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Wealth Forward LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 305,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 172,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 538,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.71. 286,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.