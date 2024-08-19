Scotiabank Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$16.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPM. CIBC increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

About Dundee Precious Metals

TSE DPM traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,515. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$13.55.

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.