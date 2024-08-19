Scotiabank Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$16.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPM. CIBC increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
