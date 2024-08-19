Scotiabank Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$23.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of PXT opened at C$17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.66. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$16.47 and a one year high of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.0484262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

