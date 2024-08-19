Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,579 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

SE stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.28. 6,773,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,289. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,644.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

