Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 6.1 %

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 3.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

