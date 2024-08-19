ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 375.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.22 on Monday, reaching $824.34. 202,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $770.45 and its 200-day moving average is $757.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

