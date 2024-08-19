Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.30

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.30 and last traded at $130.85, with a volume of 59529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEZL
Sezzle Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Sezzle
In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,394 shares of company stock worth $11,159,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.