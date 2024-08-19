Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.30

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.30 and last traded at $130.85, with a volume of 59529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $728.06 million and a PE ratio of 54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,394 shares of company stock worth $11,159,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

