Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.37.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.99. 643,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,930. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at $302,535.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,892 shares of company stock valued at $177,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,822 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,950 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 210,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.