Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.96

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
