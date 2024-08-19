Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Grows By 9.6%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.0 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AFBOF opened at $12.20 on Monday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.
African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile
