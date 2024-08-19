Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Grows By 9.6%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AFBOF opened at $12.20 on Monday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

