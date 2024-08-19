Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Decreases By 8.8%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 8,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.82. 1,197,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,363. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

