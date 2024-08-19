Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expands By 6.2%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
American Express Stock Performance
AXP traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $254.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.73. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
