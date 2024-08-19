Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expands By 6.2%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $254.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.73. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

