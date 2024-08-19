Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Decreases By 14.4%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 723.0 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of BPMUF opened at $47.00 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $48.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

