Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Decreases By 14.4%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 723.0 days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of BPMUF opened at $47.00 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $48.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.