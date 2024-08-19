Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Declines By 8.7%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.93. 414,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

