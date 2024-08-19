Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expands By 6.8%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,432,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 560,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Stories

