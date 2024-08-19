Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Rises By 7.4%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Insider Activity

CKPT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. 407,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 672,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,384,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,977,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,053,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,050 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 369,586 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

