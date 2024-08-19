Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Grows By 10.9%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 363,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 288,461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 859,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 172,732 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 61.2% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 529,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

GLO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. 56,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,012. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

