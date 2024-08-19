Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Declines By 12.5%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 276,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,294. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Cohu has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21.

Get Cohu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COHU. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cohu by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.