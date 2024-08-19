Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expands By 10.2%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.21. 473,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,138. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.