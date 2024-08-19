Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Decreases By 13.4%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Dana Price Performance

NYSE DAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.95. 574,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 2.33. Dana has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays upped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dana

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.