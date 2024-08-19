Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Decreases By 13.4%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
NYSE DAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.95. 574,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 2.33. Dana has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays upped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
