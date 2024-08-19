Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Decreases By 14.6%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 978,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $9.89 on Monday, reaching $960.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,791. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $934.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.62.
Deckers Outdoor’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
