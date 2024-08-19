Short Interest in Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Declines By 11.8%

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DDT traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching 25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a one year low of 25.22 and a one year high of 26.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is 25.87.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

