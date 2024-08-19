Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Expands By 5.3%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.54. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.79 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

