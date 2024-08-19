Short Interest in EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Declines By 14.3%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 29.1 %
Shares of IMUC stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.40.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
