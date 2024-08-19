Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Declines By 8.5%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. 90,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,962. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

