Short Interest in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Grows By 9.8%

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Trading Up 1.3 %

FER stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $48.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.