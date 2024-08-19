Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expands By 8.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.32.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

