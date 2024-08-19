Short Interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Expands By 11.5%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $590.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

