Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Declines By 12.1%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GROY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 299,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 525,594 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

