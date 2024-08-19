Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Decreases By 10.1%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,501,000. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 1,666,666 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,716,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 737,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 119,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 114,046 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

About Great Ajax

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.96%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

