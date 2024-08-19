Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Increases By 6.0%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
HealthEquity Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. 544,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,159. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.