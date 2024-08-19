Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Increases By 6.0%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. 544,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,159. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,446. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

