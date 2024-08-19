Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Drops By 12.2%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 469,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after acquiring an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $3,664,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

