Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Decreases By 12.9%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:IPDN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 1,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 13.11. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

