Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s (TSLX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.