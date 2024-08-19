Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s (TSLX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

