Smog (SMOG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.47 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Smog token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smog has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Smog has a market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $178,105.73 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Smog

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02382842 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $165,474.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

