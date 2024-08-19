Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.79.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 608.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake stock opened at $128.04 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.93 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
