Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Softchoice from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Softchoice Price Performance
Softchoice Company Profile
Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.
