Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $74,423.28 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $74,423.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $307,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sonos Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 2,072,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $391.23 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $13,594,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 24.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,946,000 after purchasing an additional 699,975 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 21.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 331,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 1,725.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

