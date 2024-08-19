Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 272,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.96. 14,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,484. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $624.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $900,435. Insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

