SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,881,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the previous session’s volume of 2,649,638 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $50.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.