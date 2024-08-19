SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 121,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the previous session’s volume of 25,311 shares.The stock last traded at $163.18 and had previously closed at $162.62.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

