Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.50

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 762 ($9.73), with a volume of 3953641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 762.40 ($9.73).

STAN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.77) to GBX 1,020 ($13.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 971.33 ($12.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 866.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 725.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 699.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,727.27%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

