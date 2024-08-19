Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 1.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.01 and last traded at $93.29. 3,924,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,007,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Starbucks Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Starbucks by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

