Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.14.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $130.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,750,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 481.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 272,226 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 571,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after purchasing an additional 225,832 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,178,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

