Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 18,114 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,094.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Klaviyo Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KVYO opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on KVYO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
