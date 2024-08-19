StockNews.com Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $3,464,609. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after buying an additional 657,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after purchasing an additional 486,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

