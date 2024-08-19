StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

