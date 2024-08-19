StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.