StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.